Vernon David Sears
San Angelo - Vernon David Sears 58 passed away peacefully at home on October 11, 2019, after a long courageous battle with cancer. Vernon was born on December 28, 1960, to William and Wanda Sears in Houston Texas. Most of his life was spent in Carlsbad Texas. He graduated from Water Valley High School in 1979. He worked in various jobs in the oilfield but his true passion was being a truck driver. He did over the road as well as hauling materials to the oilfield. He was known as Pony Express by other drivers. He also worked at Concho Rural Water Corp before his battle with Cancer began.
In 2009 he met the love of his life Laurie and they were married on December 27, 2011.
Vernon loved the outdoors and to the very end, he wanted to be outside. He loved fishing and camping and Barbecuing. He liked to weld and fabricate trailers.
He was a loving and devoted husband, father, brother and Pawpaw. He adored his four grandchildren.
He is preceded in death by his father William Sears, brothers Robert and Charlie Sears and mother Wanda Sears.
He is survived by his wife Laurie, daughter and son in law Natosha and Blayne Smith, grandchildren Layne, David, Skylar, and Adalynn, brother and sister in law Danny and Karen Sears, nieces and nephews Janna, Daniel, Melissa, Josh, Justin, Christy, and extended family he gained when he married Laurie.
The family would like to thank St. Gabriel's Hospice for all you have done for Vernon and Laurie the last few months. A special thanks to Judy Findley for being here in our darkest hour.
There will be a Celebration of Vernon's life on October 26, 2019, at Shaffer Funeral Home in Grape Creek 8009 US 87 Service Road San Angelo and a reception to follow at Carlsbad Community Center 11366 Sterling St. Carlsbad Tx. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Grape Creek.
Honorary Pall Bearers Roscoe Turner, Jeff Moore, Rick Ascol, Ben Wiese, Steve Findley, Jamie Foster, Chuck Holler, Richard Biddle, Roger Glass, Charles Glass
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019