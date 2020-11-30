Vernon Ray Mansfield
On November 26th, 2020, after falling ill due to the covid virus, Vernon Ray Mansfield age 62, went to be with his Lord and loved ones gone before him. There will be no services at this time.
Vernon was born June 30th, 1958 to Floyd and Rosa Mansfield. He married the love of his lie and sweetheart, Cecil on June 29th, 1990. Vernon was a loving and caring husband and wonderful man who you could depend on if you needed him. He was a devout and devoted Christian, who loved his God and his country. He enjoyed working outside, doing projects together with Cecil and was proud of what they accomplished over the years.
Vernon started working for the Cargile family at the age of 16 and always had the upmost respect for them. He worked for Producers Livestock Auction for 46 years, holding the position of Yard Foreman. His work ethic was impeccable, devoted and determined to give 110%. Anyone who knew Vernon knew of his love for the Dallas Cowboys and S A Spurs.
Vernon is survived by his loving wife, Cecil, numerous family members, friends and Producers Livestock family.
I would like to extend my special gratitude to the ICU Medical Staff at Shannon Medical Center for doing everything possible to help Vernon.
And a special thank you to Dr. John Cargile for looking in on Vernon and keeping me updated.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to The River Church, 940 w. 14th St. San Angelo, TX 76903 or your favorite charity
.
God Bless each and every one of you and hold your loved ones tight.
Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com