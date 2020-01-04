|
|
Versal Allen Bilbo
San Angelo - Versal Allen Bilbo, 92, passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, in San Angelo.
Public Viewing will be from 8:00 AM until 8:00 PM with the family receiving friends from 6:00 PM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, January 8, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Thursday, January 9, 2020, at St. Paul Baptist Church with Pastor Henry C. Green, officiating. Private burial will be at the Texas State Veterans Cemetery in Abilene under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Bilbo was October 24, 1927, in Cameron to G. Bilbo and Ollie England. He has been a resident of San Angelo since 1950. Versal received his Bachelor of Science from Samuel Austin College in 1950, being the first in his family. He was a veteran of the US Army serving, from 1950 until 1960, during the Koran Conflict and the Vietnam War. Versal worked as a high school teacher for a short time before going to work for the City of San Angelo as a health inspector. Versal worked for the City of San Angelo for 33 years retiring in 1994. He was also a business owner of a janitorial service and a bar in San Angelo. He was a faithful member of St. Paul Baptist Church serving as a deacon and treasurer. Versal was known for his love of golf, returning from his time at Samuel Austin College he learned and perfected his golf game like no others that played with him. he was an avid golfer and whenever he got the chance he would talk or introduce anyone to golf, he passionately loved and played. Versal traveled throughout Texas playing in various tournaments, winning trophies and memorabilia that his family and friends could keep up with. In 1975, he would make The San Angelo Times getting his "Hole in One" at Santa Fe Park Golf Course. Versal sat on various committees and charities in San Angelo, usually as Treasurer, or he would just be around to help. He loved to be outdoors whether it was working on various projects at home or playing tennis. Versal taught his children the sports he loved as well, down to even strangers.
Survivors include three daughters, Elaine Rodgers of Dallas, Annette Bilbo of Stockton, California, and Frances L. Reed of San Antonio; and a son, Vernon A. Bilbo, Sr. of San Angelo; a brother, Jerry Phillips of Rockdale; eight grandchildren, Vernon Bilbo, Jr., Keshawon Bilbo, Nicole Annette Bilbo, Haston Lee Bilbo, Glendon A. Durham, Steven D. Campbell, Vidal Zuniga III, and Yasmine Reed; six great grandchildren, Cylese, Cameron, Christopher, Caleb, Hassony, and Rodney; and a first cousin, and good friend, Bobby England of Baird. Versal was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers; three sisters.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 4 to Jan. 6, 2020