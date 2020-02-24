|
Victor R. Estrada
San Angelo - Victor Estrada, Sr., 90, passed away Saturday, February 22, 2020, at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Wednesday, February 26, 2020, and from 8:30 AM until 8:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Robert Massie Funeral Home. Rosary will be prayed at 6:00 PM Thursday, February 27, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. Mass of Christian burial will be at 10:00 AM Friday, February 28, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Faylona, officiating. Burial will follow at Calvary Catholic Church under the Direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mr. Estrada was born June 15, 1929, in Juno. Victor was a veteran of the US Army. Victor married Ramona Trevino on September 17, 1966, in Cuidad Acuna, Mexico. He was resident of San Angelo since 1967. Victor worked for Angelo Glass and Mirror for 30 years retiring 1993. He was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and a member of the Southside Lions Club. Victor was a volunteer at the Light House for the Blind.
Survivors include his wife, Ramona Estrada of the home; four daughters, Elizabeth Strain of Georgia, Leticia Ybarra and husband Armando, Sr. of Big Lake, Narsie Rodriguez and husband Santos of San Angelo, and Sandra Echeverria and husband Saul of San Angelo; two sons, Victor Estrada, Jr. and wife Rita of San Angelo, and Joe Estrada of Gatesville; a sister, Elvira Castaneda of Del Rio; 2 brothers, Serapio Ramirez and wife Martha of El Paso, and Hunter Quartermane and wife Amanda of El Paso; and a sister-in-law, Juanita Escobedo of San Angelo; 19 grandchildren, Kuno, Dalia, Irma, Natalie, Maribel, Melissa, Michael, Andrea, Myra, Rosalynn, Victor, III, Adrienne, April, Sonya, Ynez, Lety, Armando, Jr., Laya, Madilia, Jolette, and Ditto; numerous great, and great-great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews including, Argentina Perez, Dora Gutierrez, and Edna Sanchez. Victor was preceded in death by his parents; a daughter, Diana Avila; a son, Hector Estrada; a sister, Carolina Gutierrez; and a brother, Roman Ramirez.
The family would like to thank Able & Connie Perez for their love and care during this difficult time.
