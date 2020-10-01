Victor Rene Garza Sr.



Our beloved father, brother, uncle and friend, Victor Rene Garza, Sr. passed away with family by his side on September 30, 2020 at the age of 49.



Victor was born on June 3, 1971 in Sonora, TX to Rey and Esperanza (Gutierrez) Garza. He attended Sonora schools in Sonora, TX, but graduated from Levelland High School, in Levelland, TX.



Victor was preceded in death by his parents Rey and Esperanza Garza, paternal grandparents and, Jacinto and Josepha Graza, Sr. maternal grandparents Encarnacion and Soyla Gutierrez, Sr.



Victor was a diehard Cowboys Fan! He enjoyed collecting Dallas Cowboys memorabilia. He loved listening to music. He especially loved spending time with his children as well as his family and friends. He also really loved his dog Jordan.



He will be lovingly remembered by Sylvia, Andrea (daughter), Victor II (son), Patsy (Santiago) (sister), and MaryAnn (Gary) (sister), nieces & nephews, as well as numerous family and friends.



A funeral mass will be held at St. Ann's Catholic Church at 11 am on Saturday, October 3, 2020. Burial to be followed at Sonora Cemetery.



The family wishes to send a special thank you to the staff of Lillian Hudspeth Memorial Hospital of Sonora, TX. His nurse of many years Mrs. Pat Gomez, Dr. Kristy Edwards, the staff at Community Hospital in San Angelo, TX and Mrs. Virginia Savoy, one of his many caretakers, of San Angelo, TX. Also the staff at Covenant Specialty Hospital, 2nd and 3rd floor ICU, and a great thank you to Dr. Mittal.



Last but not least to his many caretakers throughout the years, Thank You.









