|
|
Victoria L. Hernandez
San Angelo - Victoria Lucio Hernandez, 90, passed away February 3, 2020 surrounded by her family.
Victoria was born in Floresville, TX on March 6, 1929. Victoria met the love of her life Mike Hernandez and they were married for 62 years. She was a loving wife, mother to twelve children and loved them dearly. Victoria had a deep faith in Jesus which she shared with her family. She always had a "can do" attitude that was contagious, she would never give up. Victoria was loved by all who met her, and she will be greatly missed.
Victoria is preceded in death by her husband Mike Hernandez, Daughter Dora Hernandez, two Sons Arthur Hernandez and Roy Hernandez.
Mrs. Hernandez is survived by nine children Mary Lopez, Janie Hernandez, Rita Rivera, Gloria Mize, Rosie Alvarado, Carlos Hernandez, Lucy Alvarado, Norma Baca, and Diana Gonzalez, she is also survived by over 250 Grandchildren, Great-Grandchildren, and Great Great Grandchildren.
A visitation will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Friday, February 7, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 PM. A funeral service will be held at Harper Funeral Home, Saturday, February 8 at 1:00 PM with graveside to follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Family and friends can sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020