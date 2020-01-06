Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020
11:00 AM
St. Ann's Catholic Church
Sonora - On Monday, January 6, 2020, Victoria (Vicky) Santos, loving sister, aunt and friend to many, went to live with the Lord at the age of 74.

Vicky was born on May 9, 1945 in Sonora, Texas to Rodrigo and Victoria M. Santos. After graduating High School, Vicky attained her LVN degree at Hudspeth Memorial Hospital and began her nursing career in 1971. She worked as an LVN in Sonora for 30 years before working part time as a nurse's assistant at the Sonora Independent School District.

Vicky was preceded in death by her parents, Rodrigo and Victoria and sister, Josephina. She is survived by her brothers, Thomas and Rodrigo and her sisters, Maria, Estella and Rosa and beloved nieces and nephews. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, January 8, ,2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church followed by a graveside service at Sonora Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 6 to Jan. 7, 2020
