Victoria Ybarra Ramirez
San Angelo - Victoria Ybarra Ramirez, 75, passed away Monday, November 9, 2020, in San Angelo.
Public viewing will be from 12:00 PM until 8:00 PM on Wednesday, November 11, 2020, with a prayer service beginning at 6:00 PM at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel. The funeral service will be at 2:00 PM Thursday, November 12, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with Pastor John Ramirez, Victoria's son, officiating. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Ramirez was born June 22, 1945, in San Angelo. She married Juan A. Ramirez on November 22, 1959, in San Angelo. She worked for Sage Crest as a ward secretary for 35 years before retiring in 2011. She was a member of Jerusalem Assembly of God, serving as the Missionelle Coordinator for over 20 years when she loved to serve and bring people to the Lord. She loved to cook and feed her family, and she also enjoyed traveling. Mrs. Ramirez loved being with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Survivors include her husband, Juan Ramirez; two sons, Ernesto Ramirez, and John Ramirez and wife Jeanelle; three daughters, Christina Ramirez, Elizabeth Ramirez and husband Eddie Fay, and Thelma Gonzales and husband Javier; 34 grandchildren; 56 great grandchildren; seven great-great grandchildren; three brothers, Leroy Ybarra, Jr. and wife Juanita, Renaldo Ybarra and wife Alma, and Raul Figuerou; four sisters, Alma Hernandez, Yolanda Terrazas and husband Miguel, Gena Mae Ybarra, and Grace Hernandez and husband Art. Victoria was preceded in death by her parents, Leroy and Viola Ybarra; a grandson, Brian Garcia, great grandson, Bryan Garcia; a brother, Fredirico Ybarra, and a sister, Pascuala Torres.
Both services will be available to watch via livestream through Robert Massie's website.