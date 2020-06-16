Vincent Andrew Montemayor RamirezSan Angelo - Vincent Andrew Montemayor Ramirez, 27, passed away in Tampa, Florida.Public viewing will be from 9:00 AM until 8:00 PM Friday, June 19, 2020, at Robert Massie Riverside Chapel with a 6:00PM Rosary.Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:00 AM Saturday, June 20, 2020, at St. Mary's Catholic Church with Father Joey Fayona officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.Vincent was born October 2, 1992, in San Angelo. At the tender age of 5 months, the family moved to Florida, but he loved his Texas roots. He was a gifted musician. His versatility included piano, guitar and the drums. He never failed to impress anyone who heard him play. His father especially loved his covers of Beatles music.Vincent had a wonderful sense of humor. The stories of his funny comments and gestures have been giving us comfort these last few days.He was also a voracious reader and would devour books covering a vast array of topics and interests. Vincent would immerse himself in whatever interest he had and give his all just for the sake of curiosity. When he became interested in the environment, he started to grow plants. When he was interested in aviation, he bought a flight simulator with a controller just to practice, even if it was just on a computer. He even started to learn the Finnish language because he loved the challenge. He loved to cook and jobs where he worked as a line cook, his food had to be quintessential because he had pride in his creation. Anyone who saw Vincent knew he worked hard on his physique through strength training, running and proper macronutrients. He was the pinnacle of curiosity that we all strive to achieve, but for him it was effortless.Vincent was blessed with high intelligence and talent but was troubled with darkness. Sadly, we share with you his struggle with depression and an alcohol addiction. Despite treatment and the support of his family, he just could not take this world any longer. The pandemic forced isolation and the loneliness was more than he could bear. It is ironic that he was unaware of just how loved he was by so many.Survivors include his parents, Danny and Alma (Montemayor) Ramirez of Plant City, FL; two sisters, Olivia Ramirez and Elisa Ramirez of Plant City, FL; Maternal Grandmother, Dolores Navarro Veliz; and Paternal Grandmother, Susana Ramirez both of San Angelo. Vincent is preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Juan C. Ramirez.Pall Bearers are his best friend, Dr. Ali Siddiqui of Florida, Godfather, Ronny Bingham of San Antonio, Cousins, Ethan Rincon of Georgia, Zachary Ramirez, Jacob Torres and David Torres of San Angelo.We ask that you honor Vincent's memory by telling the ones closest to you that you love them. We have forever lost our chance to do so with him. Prayers that our son is at peace and has found the comfort that he so longed for in this world. May our Heavenly Father look after him as we wait in joyful hope to someday be reunited with him. Kunnes jälleen tapaamme."Don't curse the Darkness; Bring a Light to it"