Viola Navarro Herrera
Temple - Viola N. Herrera, formerly of San Angelo, TX, entered into her eternal rest on September 19, 2020 after a lengthy illness at the age of 88 in Temple, TX. Viola was a faith-filled Catholic, keeping her moral bearings, being loyal to her family, and loving God who was always first in her heart. Viola was born in Ozona, Texas on December 30, 1931 to Serah and Rumaldo Navarro. She married Heraclio Herrera Sr. on June 20, 1948. They made a home for their family in San Angelo and were life-long members of St. Joseph Catholic Church. Viola was a Eucharistic Minister of the Cup, volunteer with the homebound ministry, volunteer with the Alter Society, a member of the Cursillio Retreats, and a chaperone volunteer with the Search retreats for youth in the Diocese of San Angelo. Preceding her in death: husband, Heraclio Sr., son, Heraclio Jr., her parents, sister, Alicia Ramirez, and brother, Armando Navarro. She is survived by her daughters, Charlene Bettencourt and Sister Delia M. Herrera, MCDP, both of Temple, TX, son, David Herrera of Abilene, TX, granddaughters Christina Wescott (Cameron) of Austin, TX, Michelle Escue (Josh) of Leander, TX, and Erica Herrera of Pflugerville, TX, and beloved great grandchildren, Camryn Thomas of Austin, TX and Jarrett Escue of Leander, TX. She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Isabel Herrera, and her sister, Irma Ramoz, both of San Angelo, TX. She is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. We will miss our beloved mom, grandma, and granny. She loved gardening, cooking menudo, tamales, and tortillas for her family, and listening to her Spanish and Christian music. We will always carry her words of wisdom in our hearts: Forgive family always, live your faith, and have the true presence of Jesus in your Heart. The Vigil which includes the Rosary will be at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 24, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. The Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10:00 am Friday, September 25, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church with Rev. Juan Lopez Cortes as celebrant. Interment will follow at the family plot at Calvary Cemetery. Pallbearers are Josh Escue, Cameron Wescott, Alfred Herrera, Jimmy Ramoz, Matt Escue, and Jacob Valadez. Memorial contributions in Viola's memory may be made to the Missionary Catechists of Divine Providence, 2318 Castroville Road, San Antonio, TX, 78237. We would like to extend our gratitude to BSWH Hospice for providing wonderful loving support for our beloved mother.
