Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
(325) 365-3531
Rosary
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
6:00 PM
Lange Funeral Home - Ballinger
1910 Hutchings Ave
Ballinger, TX 76821
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Mary Catholic Church
Virgie Jansa


1923 - 2019
Virgie Jansa Obituary
Virgie Jansa

Norton - Virgie Lee Jansa, 95, of Norton, passed away Saturday, September 7, 2019, in San Angelo.

She was born November 26, 1923, in Lott, Texas, to Adolph and Mary (Willberg) Schraeder. She married Alfon Louis Jansa in Rowena on October 15, 1945, and they were blessed with a long, fruitful life together until his passing on January 16, 2006. With a sweet and gentle spirit, Virgie derived great joy in making a home for her family, instilling values and faith to three generations. She was a longtime member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Ballinger and was a founding member of St. Mary Altar Society. She also participated in the Runnels County Extension Home Demonstration Club.

She is preceded in death by her parents and husband; two brothers, A.W. and Al Schraeder.

Virgie is survived by her son, Leonard (Sandra) Jansa of Wall, and her daughters, Dorothy (Leon) Hoelscher of Ballinger, and Ruth Jansa of Austin; grandchildren, Robyn (Kevin) Brooks, Ryan (Springer) Jansa, Clay (Amber) Jansa, Cara (Brandon) Jarisch, Tod (Stephanie) Hoelscher, Joe (Holly) Hoelscher, Ann (Jason) Bollinger. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Jake Jansa, Reese Gallant, Bree Gallant, Nolan Jansa, Caitlynn Jansa, Daisey Smith, Fletcher Smith, Clara Jansa, Luke Jarisch, Sophia Jarisch, Bailey Brooks, Kannon Brooks, Paul Hoelscher, Lucy Hoelscher, James Hoelscher, and Brooks Bollinger.

Rosary will be recited at 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, at Lange Funeral Home Chapel in Ballinger. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, September 11, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, with burial following at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery in Rowena. Pallbearers will be grandsons and grandsons-in-law.

The family expresses sincere thanks to the staff of Rio Concho Terrace and asks that in lieu of flowers donations be made to Meals on Wheels (www.MealsOnWheelsPlus.com).
Published in GoSanAngelo from Sept. 10 to Sept. 11, 2019
