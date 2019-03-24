|
Virginia "Ginger" Clark Gentry
San Angelo, TX
Virginia "Ginger" Clark Gentry, 83, of Marie, TX, passed away on March 21, 2019. A funeral service to celebrate her life will be held on March 26, 2019 at 11:00am in Fairview Cemetery in Bronte, TX.
Virginia "Ginger" was born on October 7, 1936 in Oak Creek Community, TX. Ginger married, Billy Jack Gentry, on February 19, 1955. They lived 64 wonderful years together. Throughout their long marriage they have lived in various cities in Oklahoma and Texas and then retiring to Marie, TX where they spent they spent the last 27 years.
Ginger was a dedicated, loving mother to her son, Michael. She was a kind, strong and caring woman. She also enjoyed hosting parties and playing bridge. She retired in, 1992, and enjoyed spending her time raising beagles and taking care of their home in Marie. Ginger was not afraid to share her opinion, which became a lovable and memorable quality of hers.
Virginia is survived by her husband, Billy Jack; children, Billy Michael (Leesa) of Oklahoma City, OK; two grandsons Charles (Jenna), Thomas; her brother, James Robert Clark (Billie Jean); and her great grandchildren; Evelyn and Mary, Cousin Helen Pietsch (Clarence). In lieu of flowers the family asks that a donation be made to the Bronte United Methodist Church.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Lillie Hayley and Clifford E. Clark.
Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Fairview Cemetery. Services are under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 24 to Mar. 26, 2019