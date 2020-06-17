Virginia Garcia
San Angelo - Virginia Garcia, of San Angelo, passed away June 15, 2020, at the age of 89. She was born on February 28, 1931, in Rowena, Tx, to Francisco and Sara (Soto) Gaitan.
Survived by: Children, Mike Garcia, wife Diana, Caroline Fessler, husband Jeff, Henry Garcia, wife Cindi, Sylvia Bickford, Louis Garcia, Theresa Kennedy, Johnny Garcia, wife Lettie, Patsy Ramirez. Siblings, Mary Soto, Della Garcia, Frank Gaitan, and Mary Lou Garza. Special niece Olga Serbine. And many grand and great grandchildren.
Predeceased by: Husband Miguel Garcia, daughter Elissa Garcia, sisters, Janie Cortez, Delfina Jacques, and great grandson, Rhiley Graves.
We've often pondered, how a mother of seven could make each of her children, feel like they were her favorite. We've often joked amongst ourselves, when our Mother would tell us goodbye, If she whispered separately and each one's ears, "You're my favorite", for she treated each of us like her favorite.
She retired from Levi's in the 90's and continued to use her skills as a Master Seamstress, volunteering at the Baptist Retirement Community, where she was a resident.
Mom had a servant's heart and was happiest in the company of her family and friends, for whom she often hosted family dinners. We were always in awe!!! How was it possible to feed so many people, with so little on the table? She cooked with love, no matter how large the crowd, there was always plenty for everyone and leftovers!
A virtuous woman and prayer warrior, God blessed mom with many gifts. She will be missed by her multitude of family and friends.
"Some people touch our lives briefly, while others leave a lasting impression and will never be forgotten". Vaya con Dios!
The family of Virginia Gaitan Garcia
A Rosary will be held at 6:00 PM, Friday, June 19, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home. Funeral Mass will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Rowena with a burial to follow at St. Joseph's Catholic Cemetery.
