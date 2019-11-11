|
|
Virginia Mae McCollom
Runaway Bay - Virginia Mae McCollom, age 85, of Runaway Bay, Texas went to be with her Lord on November 7, 2019. Services will be at Johnson's Funeral Home chapel, 435 West Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, Texas 76903 at 10:00 am on Saturday, November 16. Burial will follow at Fairmount Cemetery in San Angelo, Texas, 1120 West Ave N, San Angelo. Pallbearers are Jeremy McCollom, Tate Turnbo, Theo McCollom, Clint McCollom, Taylor Turnbo, and Brent Leffingwell.
She was born on January 14, 1934 to Eston Edge and Virginia (Harrison) Edge in Pecos, Texas.
She married Theodore D. McCollom on March 24, 1951 in San Angelo, Texas at the home of her great aunt, Ida Mae Powell.
She was a member of the Runaway Bay Church.
Virginia was in accounting and was also a handwriting expert. She served on several charities, including Make A Wish, Concho Cadre, Ft. Stockton Beta Sigma, Water Carnival, and Wise County Domestic Violence.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Virginia is survived by sons Jerry Bob McCollom and wife Carolyn, Ted McCollom, Jr. and wife Marilyn; daughters Carol Turnbo and husband Hal, Kathrin Raby-Keim and husband Gary; brothers Bob Edge and Paul Leffingwell; sister Patricia Kennedy; grandchildren Bitsy Lansford, Paul Raby, Jeremy McCollom, Kim Stone, Cindy Collier, Michaela Turnbo, Tate Turnbo, Theo McCollom, and Clint McCollom; 26 great-grandchildren, and 5 great-great grandchildren; and numerous other family.
She was preceded in death by husband Theodore D. McCollom, parents Eston Edge and Virginia Kelly, sister Billye Jacklyn Johnson, son-in-law Thomas Raby, grandson James F. Raby and wife Candice, and grandparents Clint and Inez D. Harrison.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 11 to Nov. 14, 2019