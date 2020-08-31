Virginia Mae (Gene) White Frank Boland



Virginia Mae (Gene) White Frank Boland went to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 30, 2020 at the age of 97 years. Gene was the daughter of James Elmer White and Martha Hamilton White. Her grandparents on both sides of her family were pioneer ranchers in the San Angelo, Del Rio, and Eagle Pass area. Gene was born in Del Rio, Texas on January 17, 1923, the only daughter in a family of five children. She attended the public schools of Del Rio and attended Hockaday School for Girls in Dallas, Texas, and later The University of Texas where she studied music.



Gene met Lt. Dan C. Frank in 1943 while he was training as a B 26 pilot in Del Rio. When he returned from his tour of duty in Europe, they were married in 1944. They made their home in Marfa, Texas, where Dan pursued a career in ranching. They had three children together and making a home for her family was Gene's real passion in life. Anyone who visited in her gracious and lovely home or shared one of her delicious meals can attest to her homemaking skills. Gene and Dan loved to fill their table on Sunday with anyone at church who was alone or visiting. Gene was active in the Methodist Church and many other activities in Marfa in addition to raising their three children. In later years they returned to Del Rio to live where Gene was active in the Methodist Church, Amistad Singers, and was the catalyst for forming the Hospice program in Del Rio.



Eleven years after Dan's death Gene married Bob Boland. They enjoyed 15 years together until Bob's death in 2018. Gene was preceded in death by her daughter Teda Richter in 2007, her son-in-law Jerry Richter in 2014 and her daughter-in-law Sue Frank in 2019. She is survived by her sons James Tucker Frank and his wife Joanne of Del Rio, Texas and her son Dan C. (Topper) Frank, Jr. of Tandil Argentina, and seven grandchildren: JD Frank and Rebekah Frank of San Francisco California, Christina Frank of Atlanta, Georgia, Jerry Jean (J.J.) Richter Nisula and husband James of Round Rock, Russ Richter of Del Rio, Dan C. Frank III and wife Misty of Fort Stockton, and Scott Frank of Tandil Argentina. Gene is also survived by her four great grandchildren Daniel and Abby Frank of Fort Stockton and Dax and Lucas Nisula of Round Rock. Twenty-two nieces and nephews survive Gene and fondly remember "Aunt Gene". She was preceded in death by her brothers Hamilton White, Jim White, Russ White, and Tucker White and her faithful friend Jane Brite White. She will be missed by many family members and friends in Del Rio, Marfa, and across Texas.



A graveside service will be held Saturday September 5, 2020 at 10:00am at the Marfa Cemetery. A Facebook event has been created under the name of Virginia "Gene" Boland for those who wish to view the service live feed. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Alpine Funeral Home. In Lieu of flowers, donations may be made to any Hospice organization.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store