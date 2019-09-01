|
|
Virginia Pearl Latham
- - Virginia Pearl Latham, age 94, formerly of Levelland, Robert Lee, and San Angelo, Texas, died peacefully on August 20, 2019 at Prestonwood Nursing Center in Plano, Texas. She was born in Waco, Texas on December 4, 1924, to George Belton Ray of Midland County and Ida Pearl Edwards of Brownfield, Texas. Her father was a Federal Prohibition Agent and her mother was a school teacher. Virginia attended school in San Angelo, but met and later married Corporal Lee Roland Latham of Robert Lee on June 12, 1942, while he was home on leave while serving in the Army Air Corps and training as a P-38 fighter pilot. During World War II, Lee was assigned to a fighter squadron in the South Pacific, where he saw aerial combat. He was promoted to First Lieutenant and was awarded the Air Medal with three Oak Leaf Clusters and the Asiatic-Pacific Theater Ribbon with one Bronze Service Star for his service to our country. Virginia was a homemaker, devoted wife, and loving mother. She was an artist who gifted family and friends with her beautiful paintings. Her other interests were gardening, doing picture puzzles and reading western novels. She loved watching history documentaries and old classic movies on television. She was preceded in death by her husband and a beloved sister, Billie Frances Gaines. She is survived by her only child, Dr. Jacqueline Monette Latham, and adored son-in-law, Dr. Donald Holcomb of Dallas, Texas. Graveside services are pending and will be held at the Robert Lee City Cemetery under the arrangements of Shaffer Funeral Home of San Angelo.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 1, 2019