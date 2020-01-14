|
Virginia Pillsbury
San Angelo - Ida Virginia Pillsbury, 87, formally of San Angelo, passed away on January 2, 2020 in North Carolina. Virginia was born March 25, 1932 in Piedmont, SC to Roy and Ollie Maude Owens. She married the love of her life Paul Duane Pillsbury on October 26, 1985. They shared 31 years together before his death on October 26, 2016. Paul served his country proudly, and Virginia was proud being a military wife. She loved traveling, and especially taking lots of trips to see her children. Virginia was a loving and devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. She is survived by her children, Diane Jones and husband Ross, Gloria Barnett, Wanda Griggs and husband Michael, Joy Norman and her husband David, and a daughter in law Lauri Garrett; 2 sisters, Elaine Northway and Barbara McDonald; 11 grandchildren; and 15 great grandchildren.
The Memorial Service will be 12:00 PM, Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Harper Funeral Home Chapel with Jill Fulghum officiating.
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jan. 14 to Jan. 16, 2020