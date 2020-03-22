Resources
Virginia Rose Garcia


1939 - 2020
San Angelo - Virginia Rose Meachum Smith Garcia went to be with the Lord on Friday, March 20, 2020. She was a Baptist. Virginia was born September 6, 1939 in Moody, Texas. Parents were Howell and Inez Meacham. She was married to C. N. Smith who passed away January 31, 1983. She married the love of her life Felipe (Philip) S. Garcia on February 27, 1992. She is preceded in death by her parents and daughter Julie Smith Gainey. Survivors include her husband Felipe (Philip) S. Garcia, children Philip W. Garcia of San Angelo, Texas, Paul Smith of San Angelo, Texas, Mark Smith and wife Brendi of Bastrop, Texas, son-in-law Patrick Gainey of Enid, Oklahoma, Sharon Garcia Gullien and husband Demetrio of Fort Worth, Texas, and Elgin Garcia and wife Robyn of Prosper, Texas. She is also survived by brother Ray Meacham of San Angelo, Texas, niece Dace Meacham Stockman and husband David of San Angelo, Texas, ten grandchildren, and four great-grandchildren. Virginia is under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Knickerbocker Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Mar. 22 to Mar. 24, 2020
