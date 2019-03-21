|
|
Virginia Sue (Martin) Bradford
San Angelo, TX
Virginia Sue (Martin) Bradford
Sue Bradford, 76, of San Angelo, Texas passed away Sunday, March 17, 2019.
Sue was born January 28, 1943 in San Angelo, Texas to Bert and Dolpha Martin. She graduated from Lake View High School where she was a member of the District Champion Basketball team. She was a volunteer for Friends of the Library at Tom Green County Library.
Sue was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Carroll W. Bradford; and sister, Joy Stokes.
Sue is survived by her daughters, Karen Clark and husband Mark, Jill Rotunno, and Julia Harper, sons, Jim Newsom , and John Bradford and wife Betty, grandchildren, Kelly Cooper, Cory Cooper, Katie Ramirez and husband, Joe, Claire Bara and husband Quinton , and John Harper and great-grandchildren, Cooper Santiago, Christian Santiago, Aaliyah Ramirez, Tatum Ramirez, and Presley Ramirez.
Sue lived in Dallas, followed by many years in Sulphur Springs, Texas where she and C.W were members of First Baptist Church. Sue and Brad moved to San Angelo and joined Southland Baptist Church where Sue served as deacon until her death.
Funeral service will be Thursday, March 21 at Southland Baptist Church with visitation to follow. Burial will be Friday, March 22 in Sulphur Springs, Texas.
Donations may be made to Southland Baptist Church Music Ministry and Friends of the Library.
Family and friends may share condolences and sign the online register book at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 21, 2019