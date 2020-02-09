|
|
Vivian Luan King
Psalms 1:21 "I will lift up my eyes to the hills, from whence comes my help. My help comes from the Lord, who made heaven and earth."
Vivian Luan King, died on February 8, 2020, after a lengthy battle with dementia. She is welcomed into heaven by Bennie, her beloved husband of 63 years and many other loved ones who died before her. Mrs King was born in Abilene, Texas on January 31, 1934, to Paul and Mary Virginia Hill. One of six children, Vivian was reared in Abilene and Eula, Texas and Bardwell, Kentucky. Vivian and Bennie King were married on Nov 6, 1954. He preceded her in death on September 25, 2017.
Mrs King is survived by their three (3) children: Linda Cahill (Jimmy) of Sonora, Texas; Denis King of Christoval, and Charles King of San Angelo, Texas and four (4) grandchildren: Amy (Blayze) Sykes of Sonora, Charles King, Jr of Austin, and Mimi-Carlisle and Vivienne King of San Angelo, Texas. Great grandchildren: Paige, Alexa and Blayze Sykes of Sonora and San Angelo; and Jackson Paige King of Austin, Texas; and a brother, Gerald O. Hill (Marie) of Lubbock Texas and numerous nieces and nephews of whom Mrs King was very fond. Mrs King is also survived by her extended Sonora families, The Cahill, Owen, Love and Fields/Smith families.
Vivian was a homemaker when her children were growing up. Later, she was employed as a bookkeeper with Alexander Construction and Zentner's Daughter in San Angelo and Sutton County Steakhouse in Sonora, Texas; Mrs King also kept books for King's Refrigeration in Sonora and Charles' law practice in San Antonio, Texas for many years; Mrs King also founded and operated the Credit Bureau of Sonora, Texas.
Mrs King was a life long Baptist and a member of FBC Sonora, Texas for 40 years where she taught Sunday School. The family wishes to thank the staff at Baptist Memorials -Sagecrest and Hospice of San Angelo for making Mrs King comfortable in her final days.
A memorial service will be held at First Baptist Church of Sonora, Texas on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 10:30 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church of Sonora, or a .
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020