W. C. "Bud" Evans
San Angelo, TX
W. C. "Bud" Evans, 82, of San Angelo, passed away on Sunday, February 3, 2019 in San Angelo.
Bud was born on March 9, 1936 in Snyder, Texas to Raymond A. and Opal Evans. In 1954, he graduated from Snyder High School and joined the Air Force as a Drill Instructor and was honorably discharged in 1958. It was then that he got involved in the finance business. In 1970, he and Pat opened up their first location. The AAA Company in San Angelo which is still in operation today and he expanded the company to different locations in Texas. He expanded his company to include Pawn Shops and Rental Companies. In 1971, he became a member of Texas Association related to his business. He was elected to the Board in 1974 and remained a continual member of the board until the present. He was appointed to the Legislative Committee and served there for 17 years. His efforts helped facilitate the passage of House Bill 1072 in 1983 that is still used today in the finance industry. In 1977, he was elected President of TFA, and 1978, Chairman of the Board. Bud served on many committees with the TFA. He was awarded the Distinguished Service Award Legislative Service TFA in August of 1993 and the TCFA Distinguished Service Award in June 2009 for Service Commitment and Leadership.
He served as the Worshipful Master of the Masonic Lodge #1260 in 1977-78 and the District Grand Master of the Grand Lodge in Texas in 1980-81. Bud also served on the Civil Service Commission for 6 years and 2 as Chairman. Bud was a husband, parent, grandparent, Father-in-law, friend and colleague. The real trick was to be good at all of them at the same time and he was truly one of a kind. Bud met Pat in Lubbock in January 1959 cruising around the Hi-D-Ho Drive In. They fell in love and married on September 5, 1959. Even after 59 years, he still said she was the love of his life and he spent his life putting her first. He is the father to Kimberly Jones and Kyra Neslage. Both daughters and Son-in-law Jim Jones, continue his legacy in the finance business. His four grandchildren, Tyler Jones, Kendall Jones, Trey Neslage, and Karygan Neslage, knew him as "Geedad" and he was a pro at spoiling them. He always made sure that he attended all activities and sporting events that his family were a part of. Everyone knew Geedad was in the stands cheering them on and it didn't matter if they had a good game or a bad one, he was always proud of them and let them know. Bud taught us that family is the most important and he led by example. He shared the love of travel with his family and to always stop and smell the roses.
He is preceded in death by his brother Jerry Evans and survived by his wife, children, grandchildren and a brother Jackie Evans of Snyder, and many friends.
Those who knew Bud will agree that he was caring, passionate in his beliefs, vocal, and always willing to lend a hand when called upon. The world is a better place because he was here.
In following Buds final wishes, a private family memorial will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the St. Jude's Children's Research Center.
Arrangements are under the direction of Harper Funeral Home.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Feb. 13, 2019