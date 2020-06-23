W. D. Tate
San Angelo - W.D. Tate, 87, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Tate was born October 1, 1932, in San Angelo. W.D. has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Bobbie Lawson on February 14, 1952, in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2014. W.D. was a salesman from 1955 until his retirement in 1994 for West Texas Utilities. He later worked for Walmart from 1995 until retiring in 2005.
Survivors include his son, David Tate of San Angelo; two grandchildren, Mason Tate and Sarah Tate and friend Sam Truitt all of Austin; and two great grandchildren, Royce Von Truitt, and Harper V. Truitt. W.D. was preceded in death by a brother Donald Ray Tate; and a sister Wanda Lou Gabbert.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
San Angelo - W.D. Tate, 87, passed away Monday, June 22, 2020, at his home.
Private graveside services will be Friday, June 26, 2020, at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Tate was born October 1, 1932, in San Angelo. W.D. has been a lifelong resident of San Angelo. He was a veteran of the US Army serving during the Korean Conflict. He married Bobbie Lawson on February 14, 1952, in San Angelo. She preceded him in death on May 10, 2014. W.D. was a salesman from 1955 until his retirement in 1994 for West Texas Utilities. He later worked for Walmart from 1995 until retiring in 2005.
Survivors include his son, David Tate of San Angelo; two grandchildren, Mason Tate and Sarah Tate and friend Sam Truitt all of Austin; and two great grandchildren, Royce Von Truitt, and Harper V. Truitt. W.D. was preceded in death by a brother Donald Ray Tate; and a sister Wanda Lou Gabbert.
Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.