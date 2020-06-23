W. E. "Bill" Thorn



San Angelo - Dr. William E. Thorn born in McAlester, Oklahoma on February 27, 1923 to Floyd & Irma Thorn went to be with the Lord and the love of his life, Jessie, on Monday, June 22, 2020. Dr. Thorn served Baptists throughout the nation since his first pastorate in Panhandle, Texas in 1951. He enrolled at Hardin-Simmons University on a football scholarship in 1941, but joined the US Navy to serve as a Medic during WWII. He returned to the university in 1946 and became part of the 1948 Cinderella football team that played in 4 bowl games in one year. He graduated in 1948 from Hardin-Simmons. He served in several Texas Baptist churches until 1964. He later became a pastor of a large congregation at Metropolitan Baptist Church in Wichita, Kansas. In 1976, Dr. Thorn became president of Dallas Baptist University where he served until 1979. He served until 1979. He served as vice president of the Baptist General Convention of Texas and was a member of the Executive Board. He was president of the Kansas Convention of Southern Baptists, and a trustee of Buckner Baptist Benevolence and a member of the Southern Baptist Mission Board & the Board of Development of Dallas Baptist University. A prominent public speaker, he and his wife Jessie traveled extensively, sometimes making over 300 appearances a year. He did over 7,000 engagements over his lifetime. He authored 23 books, including his first book A Bit of Honey, Dairy Queen Think Tank, and Wake Up, Make Up and Go. In 1972, he was awarded an honorary doctorate of divinity degree from his alma mater and in 2004 was named a distinguished alumni. He holds a total of 4 honorary doctorates, has received 5 presidential commendations, and in 2004, he received the Texas Baptist Elder Statesman Award. The Thorn family would like to extend their sincere thanks to the caretakers of The Crest at Baptist Memorial and Hospice of San Angelo. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Dr. W. E. Thorn Endowed Scholarship of Dallas Baptist University, 3000 Mountain Creek Parkway, Dallas, TX 75211.









