Wallace Alan Wayne Watkins
San Angelo - Wallace Alan Wayne Watkins, age 59, passed away on April 4, 2019 in San Angelo.
Graveside services were April 10, 2019 at Eola Cemetery. Arrangement were under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Wallace Wayne was born in September 4, 1959 Abilene, to Kenneth and Shirley Watkins. He graduated from Law School at Texas Tech University in 1986. He worked as an attorney in corporate law for 25 years.
He was preceded in death by H.G. Wallace and Raedell Wallace, grandparents.
He is survived by his parents, Kenneth and Shirley Watkins; his son, Alex Watkins; his daughter, Katie Brooks and husband Chris; along with many more extended family.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 21, 2019