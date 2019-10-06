|
Walter A. Cope
San Angelo - Walter A. Cope, 86, of San Angelo went to be with the Lord on Friday, October 4, 2019 in San Angelo surrounded by his loving family. Walter was born July 7, 1933 in Bassetts, Texas to Walter and Opal Williams Cope. Growing up, Walter was always very hard working. He cut billets, railroad ties and picked cotton to help the family and even hunted rabbits for food for everyone. Walter married Vada M. Caudill on September 20, 1952 and they shared 67 beautiful years together and raised four children. Walter worked in the petroleum industry for about 54 years. He worked for numerous companies including Bum Gibbon, Select Permian Well Service and several others with the last company being Wagner and Brown and retired from there. At one point he even worked in North Carolina drilling for phosphate but liked running a pulling unit most of all. In his spare time, he enjoyed hunting fishing, skiing, horseback riding, boating and most of all riding motorcycles and rode for over 60 years. Walter also had a passion for music and animals. At the young age of nine he bought a harmonica for .99¢ and taught himself how to play it and he had a dog named Mackie who followed him everywhere even helping him hunt. Walter had an incredible faith in the Lord and in 1960 was saved at Northside Baptist Church in Lovington, N.M. He also enjoyed being a part of the Men's Fellowship that would visit and witness to others about the Lord. Most of all he was a loving son, brother, husband, father and grandfather who adored his family and loved spending time with them. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him! Walter was preceded in death by his parents, his daughter Thelma Marie Cope, his granddaughter Vanessa Ann Hughes, his brothers, Leo Cope, Curtis Cope, James Cope, Benton Cope and Oval Cope; and his sisters, Estelle McElwee, Maydale Ellisor, Earlene Wilkinson, Doris J. Hancock and Margaret Sikes. He is survived by his wife Vada Marie Cope; his children, Ruby and Jimmy Quast, Susan and Mike McCravy and Tony and Michele Cope; his sisters, Pearlene McBride and Mary McGee; his grandchildren, Tasha and Bryan Knapp, Allen and Debra Wimberly, Justin Cope and Kera Dunham, Meagan Cope Burnett and Mason Lunsford; his great Grandchildren, Reba Wimberly, Walter Wimberly and Meagan Hardin, RJ and Karen Wimberly, Brandon Wimberly, Nick Knapp, Sara Cope, Micah Cope and Ambei Dunham; and his great, great grandchildren, Paul Wimberly and Aspen. The Graveside service will be 1:00 P.M., (Mountain Time) October 7, 2019 at Lovington City Cemetery in Lovington, N.M.
