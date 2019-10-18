|
Walter Allen Rackley
Mertzon - Walter Allen Rackley, 86, of Mertzon, passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019 in Mertzon. A graveside service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 21, 2019 in Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake, Texas. Survivors include his sons, Walter A. Rackley, Jr., of Colorado City, TX and Carl T. Rackley and wife Polly of Mertzon, TX; daughter, Janet Noack of Lovington, N.M. Grandchildren, Allen Ray Rackley of Albuquerque, N.M. Derinda Rackley of Dallas, TX. Tyler Rackley of Midland, TX. , Kroy, Chantal Nesmith and Chad Rackley, Joe Noack and Tara Noack; and great grandson, Ray Rackley. Family and friends may sign an online guestbook at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 18 to Oct. 20, 2019