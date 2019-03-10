|
Walter Bickley Saner
Fort Worth, TX
Walter Bickley Saner, 91, passed away February 28, 2019.
Service: Mass of Christian Burial: 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church. Interment: Greenwood Memorial Park.
Memorials: Donations in memory of Walter may be made to Lord of the Streets Episcopal Church, 3401 Fannin Street, Houston, TX 77004, or the .
Walter Bickley Saner, born in Oak Park, Illinois to Orlando Bryant and Dorothy Saner. He graduated from Kerrville Tivy High School in 1944, spent one year in the Army Air Corps, and graduated in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Oklahoma in 1950. He spent his entire career until retirement in 1986 working for the same organization, Chicago Corporation and successor companies including Champlin Petroleum Co and finally Union Pacific Resources.
In 1952 he married Margie Emma Saner. They had two children, Gary and Brenda. After her passing in 1993 he married Barbara Clarkin in 1996 and fully embraced her family of 7 children 37 grandchildren and 24 great-grandchildren. He and Barbara traveled to every corner of the world, including Antarctica.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his first wife Margie; two brothers, William Bryant Saner and Charles Randolph Saner; and one stepson, Kevin Capper.
He is survived by son, Gary Saner (Ester) of Kerrville; daughter, Brenda Schneemann (Max) of Big Lake; two grandchildren, Colby Schneemann (Norma) and Whitney Crim (Regan), both of San Angelo; four great-grandchildren; and six nephews and nieces; wife Barbara's large clan; lifelong friends, Jimmy King and Toby Jobes; and dear friends Tut Bartzen, Joe Herzer, Bobby Lane, John & Maureen Patton, and Mike & Mary Shearer. Walter also treasured his friends in the Over The Hill Mob, some of whom still remain.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 10, 2019