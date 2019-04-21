|
WanaDee Box
San Angelo - WanaDee Box passed away at her home Thursday, April 11, 2019 after a courageous battle with cancer.
WanaDee was born to Martin and Margaret Lewis on January 4, 1937 in Alamogordo, NM. She graduated from Sallisaw High School in Sallisaw, OK and went on to attend New Mexico State University (NMSU) in Las Cruces, NM.
During her time at NMSU, WanaDee met her husband Walter Box. From this marriage two sons, Roy and Dwight Box, were born. They lived in various places throughout TX, NM, and AL. Following her divorce from Walter; WanaDee moved to Fort Davis and worked at the McDonald Observatory. She found her calling when she interviewed with Angelo State University for the Carr Scholarship Foundation. Throughout her years of hard work and determination; the Carr Foundation grew from its initial IRS book value of $6.8 million in 1978 to well over $100 million dollars when she retired in February 2013.
WanaDee was an ardent supporter of the National Association of Royalty Owners (NARO) and their Texas chapter throughout her career at the Carr Scholarship Foundation. She also participated in local politics with the Concho Valley Republican Women organization.
WanaDee is preceded in death by her parents, brother Franky Lewis, and sisters Barbara Ann Lewis and Bobby Gordon.
She is survived by her sons: Roy Box, his ex-wife Margaret Box, Dwight Box and his wife Cassi Box; four grandchildren: Lewis Box, Justin Box, Blake Box and Burk Box; niece Diane Goodwin, along with numerous cousins.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 3:30 PM at Harper Funeral Home with burial at Cienega Cemetery in Dell City on Friday April 26, 2019.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Concho County Cancer Fund PO Box 82, Eden, TX 76837.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Apr. 21, 2019