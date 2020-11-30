1/1
Wanda Bates
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wanda's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wanda Bates

San Angelo - Wanda Bates, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in San Angelo.

Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike McCravey, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.

Mrs. Bates was born September 5, 1934 in Stonewall, Oklahoma. She married Maynard Bates on November 23, 1951 in Casa Grande, Arizona. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1999. Wanda has been a resident of San Angelo since 2006 moving from Pecos. Wanda was a Baptist and a homemaker.

Survivors include her daughter, Lorrie Walker and husband Gary of San Angelo; a son, Tim Bates and wife Barbara of Afton, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Michelle Braswell and husband Jerome of Bryan, Michael Bates and wife Lauren of New Boston, Amy Spring and husband Adrian of Germany, Amy Bates of Hobbs, New Mexico; 2 great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael, Jr. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Nolan Bates; five brothers, and three sisters.

Sign the online register at www.robertmassie.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 30 to Dec. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robert Massie Funeral Home
402 Rio Concho Dr.
San Angelo, TX 76903
325-655-8121
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Robert Massie Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved