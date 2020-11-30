Wanda Bates
San Angelo - Wanda Bates, 86, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, in San Angelo.
Memorial services will be at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020, at Baptist Memorial Chapel with Pastor Mike McCravey, officiating. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Robert Massie Funeral Home.
Mrs. Bates was born September 5, 1934 in Stonewall, Oklahoma. She married Maynard Bates on November 23, 1951 in Casa Grande, Arizona. He preceded her in death on January 23, 1999. Wanda has been a resident of San Angelo since 2006 moving from Pecos. Wanda was a Baptist and a homemaker.
Survivors include her daughter, Lorrie Walker and husband Gary of San Angelo; a son, Tim Bates and wife Barbara of Afton, Tennessee; four grandchildren, Michelle Braswell and husband Jerome of Bryan, Michael Bates and wife Lauren of New Boston, Amy Spring and husband Adrian of Germany, Amy Bates of Hobbs, New Mexico; 2 great grandchildren, Elizabeth and Michael, Jr. Wanda was preceded in death by her parents; a son, Nolan Bates; five brothers, and three sisters.
