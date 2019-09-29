|
Wanda Elaine Harlow
San Angelo - Wanda Elaine Harlow, 95, passed away on Friday, September 27, 2019 at her home in San Angelo. Mrs. Harlow was born July 8, 1924, in Olney, Texas, to Mattie Sue Martin Cockrell and Charles Alfred Cockrell. When she was five years old, the family moved to San Angelo where Wanda attended public school and San Angelo College. She married L. C. Harlow Jr. in San Angelo on June 29, 1944. Wanda worked in various clerical positions, including secretary to a county judge, for the Office of Price Administration, and at the Social Security Office, until their sons were born. Once they were school age, Wanda returned to the workforce and worked alongside her husband and, eventually, "the boys" in the family accounting firm, retiring in 2005.
Survivors include her sons, David and his wife Jo Nell, and Grady, all of San Angelo; a sister-in-law, Evelyn Harlow of Cedar Park; and two nephews and their families. Services for "Mom," as she was affectionately known by all, will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, September 30, at Ruffini Chapel, 11 East Avenue B in San Angelo. Dr. Jason Gray, Lead Pastor at Redeemer Church in Abilene will officiate. A burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Jacob Allgood, Mark Brown, Damon Davis, Ken Granzin, Bob Hatfield, Steve Hohmann, and Dwayne Ogden.
The family would like to express our gratitude to Hospice of San Angelo and to Concho Valley Home Health for their care of Mom. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial to Meals for the Elderly, The Southern Baptist Theological Seminary, 2825 Lexington Road, Louisville, KY 40280, or .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Sept. 29, 2019