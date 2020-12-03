Wanda Sue Nelson Barbee



Wanda Sue Nelson Barbee, 93, passed from this life to the next on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. She died from natural causes related to heart failure.



Wanda was born November 16,1927 to Clyde Nelson and Blanche Tompkins Nelson on a farm outside of Munday, Texas. She spent her childhood in Knox County and graduated from Munday High School.



Wanda was the middle child of five children. She is preceded in death by her parents, older brothers Joe Nelson and Paul Nelson, and her youngest sister, Ann Nelson. She is survived by her sister Mary Lou Morgette of Austin, Texas.



After high school graduation, Wanda attended North Texas State Teachers College. When a teaching opportunity opened up after her sophomore year in college, Wanda moved to Rule, Texas. Her roommate at the time, Geraline Barbee, introduced Wanda to her twin brother Clem Beraline Barbee. The couple married May 23,1948, in Munday at the Nelson home. Wanda always enjoyed telling the story of how the curtains caught fire during the ceremony.



Once married, they continued their education at Howard Payne University where they both graduated into public education careers. For many years, Wanda taught children to read, a joy for her as she herself was a prolific reader. The couple retired in 1984 after serving public schools in Elgin, Odell, Magnolia, Tomball, and Bronte.



Wanda had a deep, abiding faith in the Lord. For many years, her home was open to Bible studies and prayer meetings. She was always one to advise her children based on Biblical principles and had no doubts about God's unfailing love for her. She gave unstintingly to spiritual and humanitarian causes.



C.B. and Wanda stepped up when there was a need. This is why, for a brief time, they cared for two nieces and a nephew all while they were growing their own family. One niece, Deanna Barbee, spent several years with her aunt and uncle and was a special family member.



Randy Nelson Barbee, born in 1952, was C. B. and Wanda's firstborn child. Ricky Lynn Barbee was born in 1955 and survived for only six weeks. Alan Hodges Barbee was born in 1957, and his younger sister, Leah Anne Barbee, was born the following year. C. B. and Wanda were always proud that each of their children obtained a graduate degree. Alan is currently working on his doctorate. C. B. and Wanda were married for 62 years before his passing in February 2010.



Wanda had a knack for remembering people's birthdays. Anyone who had ever been her student was remembered regularly on their birthday because she never forgot important days.



She was also astute at remembering people's names, whether they were someone from her personal life or perhaps a television Christian teacher or journalism personality.



Many families face challenges, but as a mother, Wanda was no challenge at all. She was a great mother, grandmother and great-grandmother; and her children will certainly testify how blessed the woman was.



She is survived by Randy Barbee and Ina Mayhew of Woodstock, New York; Alan and Cara Barbee of Arlington, Texas; and Leah Barbee of San Angelo, Texas. She is also survived by grandchildren Anna Rosson Smith (and husband Mark), Nelson Barbee (Carly), Caitlyn Barbee Hayter (Josh), Alyssa Barbee Kossuth (Scott), Caleb Rosson, and Addison Rosson. She is survived by thirteen great-grandchildren. One grandson, Jesse David Rosson, also preceded Wanda in death.



For almost ten years Wanda lived at Baptist Retirement Community where she made many friends and appreciated the excellence of the staff. Their support made Wanda's final years rewarding and engaging. A memorial donation is suggested to the Employee Assistance Fund at Baptist Retirement Community.



The family also wishes to thank the excellent staff of Hospice of San Angelo and Visiting Angels.



Visitation will be all day Friday, December 4, at Shaffer Funeral Home, 1939 Sherwood Way, with family present 2-4 pm. Graveside services, with a viewing before the service, will be in Fairview Cemetery, Bronte, Texas, Saturday, December 5 at 3 pm. All virus protocols will be observed.



When C. B. and Wanda's son Ricky died unexpectedly, C. B. offered these words of comfort to Wanda that support the family even now. "In my Father's house are many mansions: if it were not so, I would have told you. I go to prepare a place for you. And if I go and prepare a place for you, I will come again, and receive you unto myself; that



where I am, there ye may be also."









