|
|
Wayne L. "Corkey" Frazier
Sweetwater - After 91 years, Wayne L. (Corkey) Frazier's work on earth was done and he returned home to meet His Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 27, 2019. Corkey was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. His family was the pride and joy of his life. The legacy of Corkey's gentle spirit, loving patience and natural wisdom will live on, not only through his family, but through the many lives he touched. There is a good chance, if you lived in Sweetwater you either knew Corkey or you ate his cooking. He loved to barbeque with his friends from the Elk's Lodge. Corkey was a life time member of the Sweetwater Jaycee's and for many years you could find him in the Cook-Shack of the Rattlesnake Roundup deep frying rattlesnake meat and convincing his grandchildren that it tasted like chicken. Corkey had a profound compassion and empathy for others. He felt it was important to volunteer in your community and church. True to his selfless character; he cared so deeply and did not expect anything in return. Although he came from simple beginnings, Corkey was always a hard worker. He was a farmer at heart, but made his mark on the oilfield when he started F&R Well Service in 1956. He was a natural leader and loved his work. The family is thankful that Corkey was blessed to have so many people who loved him. Military and Masonic graveside rites will be held Thursday, August 1, 2019 at Garden of Memories Cemetery with Reverend Billy Oliver officiating. McCoy Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6:00 until 8:00 P.M. at the funeral home. Corkey was born January 6, 1928 at Sagerton, Texas. Corkey was a Veteran of the United States Army serving in World War II in the Philippine Islands. He was a member of Sweetwater Masonic Lodge # 571 and was a Shriner, as these were very dear to him because of the help they gave to others. He was also a past member of the Sweetwater Lions Club and First Christian Church. He is survived by his children; Vicki Lynn Frazier Combest, Kip Wade and wife Sandra, Tara Rogers and husband Cody and his sister Betty Arrington. Also surviving Corkey are his grandchildren; Leslie Combest Hines and husband Ronnie, Amy Combest McGowan and husband Ogden, Jean-Luc Wade and wife Megan, Natasha Wade, Remy Wade, Dakota Wade, Chloe' Wade, Hannah Rogers Skelton and husband Adam, Haley Rogers Smith and husband Travis, Asher Rogers and Stacy Frazier, great grandchildren; Jessica Hines Oaks and husband Rylan, Wayne Hines, Owen Hines, Caroline Wade, Calvin McGowan, Walter McGowan, Everett McGowan and Austin Frazier and one great-great grandchild; Arden Oaks and numerous nieces and nephews. Corkey was preceded in death by his parents; James Owen and Flossie Mae (Rogers) Frazier, brothers; Roger and Wilbur Frazier, sisters; Earlene Martin and Peggy Frazier, his wife; Pat Frazier of 25 years and wife; Sandra Frazier of 38 years, sons; Dennis and John Frazier and his son-in-law Scott Combest. Pallbearers will Asher Rogers, Remy Wade, Jean-Luc Wade, Wayne Hines, Ronnie Hines and Ogden McGowan. Honorary pallbearers will be Randall Combest and Cody Rogers. In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn Street, Dallas, Texas 75219. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mccoyfh.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo on July 31, 2019