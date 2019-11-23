|
|
Wayne McGuire
Miles - Wayne McGuire went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 22, 2019. Visitation will be held Monday, November 25, 2019 from 5-7 p.m at Harper Funeral Home; 2606 Southland Blvd. in San Angelo. Funeral services will be held November 26, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at Harper Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Wayne's grandsons. Honorary pallbearers are Archie L. "Al" Smith, Audie Baker, Arlen White, Sam Carter, Mark Horner, and Wayne Williams.
Wayne was born November 30, 1942 in San Angelo, Texas to Lloyd M. McGuire and Selma Harris McGuire. He married the love of his life, Judy Becknell McGuire on August 1, 1964.
Together they raised two sons Dennis (Brandy) and Brian (JJ) McGuire.
Wayne was a proud US Army Veteran. He worked for Tom Green County as a heavy equipment mechanic, retiring after 30 years of service. He enjoyed cooking with the West Central Texas Specialty Feed Team affiliated with Texas Baptist Men Disaster Relief, fishing, RV'ing, and spending quality time with his grandkids.
Wayne is survived by his wife Judy; mother in law (Nita Becknell); two sons, Dennis (Brandy) and Brian (JJ); 5 grandkids Josh (Paula), Mason, Caleb, Jared, and Aaron; 2 great grandkids Ethan and Jacob Anthony; sisters Charlotte McGuire and Betty Hicks; brothers and sisters in law Danny (Jerrie), Betty Rose, Sid (Betty Jo); and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his parents, his father in law (Neal Becknell) and two brothers in law (Mike Mills and Jesse Hicks).
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the West Central Texas Specialty Feeding Team in care of Concho Valley Baptist Association 825 N. Main San Angelo, Texas, Calvary Baptist Church Youth Group, Glen Meadows Baptist Church Preschool Department or a favorite .
Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019