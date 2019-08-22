|
|
Wayne Robert Ashworth
San Angelo - Wayne Robert Ashworth passed away on August 17th, 2019. He was born on April 7th, 1954 in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Wayne is survived by his beloved mother, Bette Haver Ashworth. He leaves behind his laboral legacy of Master Electrician. Mr. Ashworth is under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. His service will be held August 24th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Nataniel Hankins.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 22, 2019