Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
4989 FM Highway 1223
San Angelo, TX 76905
(325) 944-5000
Service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens
4989 FM Highway 1223
San Angelo, TX
Wayne Robert Ashworth


1954 - 2019
Wayne Robert Ashworth Obituary
Wayne Robert Ashworth

San Angelo - Wayne Robert Ashworth passed away on August 17th, 2019. He was born on April 7th, 1954 in Ft. Belvoir, Virginia. Wayne is survived by his beloved mother, Bette Haver Ashworth. He leaves behind his laboral legacy of Master Electrician. Mr. Ashworth is under the care of Johnson's Funeral Home. His service will be held August 24th, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens, officiated by Reverend Nataniel Hankins.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Aug. 22, 2019
