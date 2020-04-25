|
|
W.D. Don Bales
Hatchel - W.D. Don Bales, 85, of Hatchel, Tx, passed away on Friday, April 24, 2020, at Ballinger Healthcare and Rehabilitation.
Don was preceded in death by his parents, sister Iris Bryan and her son Stephen Bales. He is survived by his wife and 2 daughters Stephanie (Eric) Johnson of Hatchel and Elisha (Randy) Kochanski of Corpus Christi, grandson Clay Johnson and his sister Anne Virdagamo of Houston. He is also survived by many in-laws, nieces, and nephews.
A viewing will be held Monday, April 27, 2020, from 9:00 am to 8:00 pm and a Graveside service at Old Runnels Cemetery will be held on Tuesday, April 28 at 2:30 pm for close family members with David Workman officiating.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020