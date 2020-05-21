|
|
Weldon "Donny" Reed Leek
Weldon "Donny" Reed Leek died unexpectedly at his family ranch on May 14, 2020 in Schleicher County, Texas at the age of 47. Donny was born in San Angelo on March 6, 1973 to Walter Roy Leek and Betty Leek.
The family would like all to know that Donny had a gentle soul and a heart for helping a neighbor in need. He loved his family, animals, and nature in general. He was an amateur photographer and loved taking pictures of flowers and landscapes. His occupations included truck driving and raising cattle. Donny lost his life standing strong in his beliefs in the Constitution, protecting his rights, and sharing his strong convictions. After cremation, his ashes will be scattered at his family's ranch in Schleicher County, Texas. Arrangements with Texas Quality Cremations.
Donny is survived by his parents, Walter Roy Leek and Betty Leek; daughter, Jacqueline Eubank and her husband, Mason Eubank; son, Wyatt Leek; brother, William Robert "Robby" Leek and his wife, Amanda Leek; and ex-wife and friend, Alesia Ann Leek.
A donation fund has been set up at the Menard National Bank under the name "Friends of Roy and Betty Leek" to help the family in this difficult time.
Published in GoSanAngelo from May 21 to May 22, 2020