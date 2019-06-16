|
|
Wendell Norris Johnson
San Angelo - Wendell Norris Johnson, 75, of San Angelo, passed away on June 10, 2019. He was born in San Angelo, Texas to Lena Mae Johnson on March 20, 1944. Later, Wendell married the love of his life, Sammie Johnson. He joined the United States Army in 1965 and received numerous awards including the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal and the Sharpshooter Badge with Rifle Bar. After his military career, Wendell worked as a transportation driver as well as Civil Service at Goodfellow Air Force Base for over 40 years. He was a member of Alexander Temple Church of God in Christ and loved the Lord. Wendell enjoyed spending time with family, attending and watching sporting events, and volunteering with multiple organizations throughout San Angelo. He is preceded in death by his son, Tracy Johnson. Wendell is survived by his wife, Sammie Johnson; son, Stacy Johnson; daughter, Christina Johnson; mother, Lena Johnson; brother, Tommy Ray Burnett; sister, Charlesetta Jones and grandson, Samuel Johnson. Visitation will be open Tuesday, June 18, 2019 beginning at 9 am at Johnson's Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10 am in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with Elder Ronald Rodgers officiating. Burial will follow at Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
Published in GoSanAngelo on June 16, 2019