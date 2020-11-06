1/1
Wesley Harrison
1932 - 2020
Wesley Harrison

San Angelo - Wesley Harrison, of San Angelo, Texas, passed away November 5, 2020 at 88 years old. He was born on September 19, 1932 in San Antonio, Texas to John and Ona Harrison.

He lived in many places growing up, but always called San Angelo home. He was a graduate of Lake View High School. He had worked in a few different jobs until he started a long career in the steel industry. After several years with Alamo Iron Works, he landed a job with Hirschfeld Steel where he retired after 30 years in 2003.

In 1953, Wesley married the love of his life, Millie Bunch. The couple built an amazing life together. They both shared a great passion for golf which led to many competitive trips to the course.

Wesley also had a huge heart and compassion for any, and every, animal. He would never turn away a stray, whether it be a cat, dog, or rabbit or pig. If he could not keep the animal, he was determined to find the perfect, loving home for that animal. He had a smile that would light up the room, along with a one-of-a-kind personality. He was humble and caring for others. Whether it was telling a joke or just being ornery, he was always there for a good laugh.

Wesley is survived by his loving wife, and best friend, Millie, and his adoptive family Roy and Ramona Lane; their son, Keith Lane and family; and their daughter, Jessica Hogan and family.

He was proceeded in death by his parents, John and Ona Harrison, his uncle Harry and aunt Xuma Carmichael; his brother-in-law, Claude Bunch and special friend, Paul English.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, November 8, 2020 from 2pm to 4pm at Harper Funeral Home located at 2606 Southland Blvd.

Graveside Services will be on Monday, November 9, 2020 at 11 am at Lawnhaven cemetery.

The family would like to give a special thanks to: Wesley's dear neighbors Melvin and Tonya Terry, Ron and Joni Lever, co-workers from Hirschfeld Steel: Dale Graham, Ron Maddux, Lisa Edwards, Vickie Chester and numerous others, Hospice of San Angelo, Dianne Bass and their sitters: Pearl, Sylvia, Hilda, Donna, Delia, and Christina.

Family and friends can send online condolences at www.harper-funeralhome.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Harper Funeral Home
NOV
9
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lawnhaven cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Harper Funeral Home
2606 Southland Boulevard
San Angelo, TX 76904
(325) 340-1850
