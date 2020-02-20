|
|
Wesley Thomas Jordan, surrounded by family, went to be with the Lord on the evening of February 18, 2020. Wesley was born November 3, 1926, in Corsicana, Texas, the third of six children, to Edgar and Bertha Jordan. Wesley was preceded in death by his parents, Edgar Jordan, and Bertha Ellen (Ford) Jordan, as well as his siblings, Luella (Jordan) Howard (B.G. Howard), Roy Edgar Jordan (Genny Jordan), Betty (Jordan) Odom (Raymond Odom), William (Bill) Jordan, Albert Jordan. He was also preceded in death by his sister-in-law Janice (Berry) Palmeri (Donald Palmeri), of Corsicana, Texas.
Wesley was a true patriot, electing to go to war during World War II, at the young age of 17, so young that his parents had to give permission for him to enlist. He proudly served his time in the U.S. Navy Pacific Fleet from 1944 thru 1946, attached to the Transport Division Fifty Three of the Third Amphibious Force U.S. Pacific Fleet, a part of the Task force 33, Tokyo Occupation Force, discharged as a Lieutenant. This was such a far distance to go for someone from Corsicana, Texas. He served in the Naval reserve from July 1946, until he was recalled for active duty in the Korean War, from March 17, 1952 until February 16, 1953, when he was recalled as Boilerman Second Class.
After WWII, he continued his education, attending college and playing football for the Navarro Junior College Bulldogs in 1946, 1947, and 1948, graduating in 1948 in the group of graduates from Navarro College, Corsicana, Texas, called the "Barrick's Bunch". He married his College sweetheart, Peggy Berry on June 1, 1951. As a married man, and carpenter, Wesley realized that during times of bad weather, there was no work. With an interest in drawing and construction, Wesley entered the Architecture program at Texas Technical College (now known as Texas Tech University), graduating in 1955, thus making the family a Texas Tech Family. Being, a Carpenter, military veteran, devout Baptist, family man, and a member of the Mason's Yellowhouse Lodge #841, Lubbock. The Jordan Family was selected as the Family of the year, for Lubbock, Texas in 1961.
On January 7, 1959 the Texas Board of Architectural Examiners Authorized Wesley Jordan, to Employ in the State of Texas with the Title of Architect. With such, he designed multiple buildings in Lubbock, and in San Angelo, Texas. Later in his career, Wesley was able to apply his keen eye for detail, and ability to replicate and modify designs as needed which he applied to his trade even after retirement, as he continued to work on projects throughout the San Angelo area. He enjoyed building projects, traveling to such exotic places as China and Australia, spending time with family, and tending to duties on his sons ranch, Jordan Acres, throughout his last years of life. Wesley's commitment to education, was engrained in each of his three children, who each graduated from Angelo State University.
Wesley and Peggy held their church membership at First Baptist Church, San Angelo, Texas, being members from the time that the family moved from Lubbock, Texas in the mid 1960's. Wesley is survived by his wife of 68 years, Peggy (Berry) Jordan, his children and their families, his son Berry L. Jordan, Ph.D. (Nancy) of Snyder, Texas, Tracy Clarke (Tom) San Angelo, Texas, and Kelly Jordan (Lorie) of Flower Mound, Texas. As well as two grandsons, Jack Clarke of San Angelo, and Terry Clarke of Austin, Texas, and two of his sister-in-laws, Belinda Jordan of Belton, Texas, and Wretha Jordan, of Tyler, Texas, as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
A visitation will be held from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday, February 21, 2020 at Johnson's Funeral Home. Celebration of Wesley's life will be held at 2:00 p.m. Saturday, February 22, 2020 in the Chapel of Johnson's Funeral Home with interment to follow in Johnson's Lawnhaven Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of Flowers, please make a donation in the family name to "Meals for the Elderly", San Angelo, Texas, https://www.mealsfortheelderly.org/ , an organization that both Wesley, and his wife Peggy served as volunteers for this civic cause, and essential service by providing meal delivery and assistance to many of San Angelo's elderly. The family would like to thank Interim Hospice, and San Angelo Nursing and Rehab, who provided care during his last days. Texas and the USA, has lost yet another pillar of their community and World War II veteran, and who in his own words stated, "I have had a good life". Copyright Feb 2020, Berry L. Jordan, Ph.D.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22, 2020