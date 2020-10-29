1/1
Whitney Hash
Whitney Hash passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020 in San Angelo, Texas. Memorial services will be held from 2pm to 4pm, Sunday, November 1, 2020 at Sierra Vista Church on College Hills Blvd. Arrangements are by Shaffer Funeral Home/ Sherwood Way.

Whitney was born on March 16, 1989 in San Angelo. The daughter of Andy Hash and Kim McBride and stepfather Mike McBride. She was a sister to Danielle Hash and David Hash. Whitney attended school in San Angelo and loved spending time at the lake fishing, swimming and enjoying time with her friends. Whitney enjoyed listening to music and painting and drawing in her spare time. She had a soft spot in her heart for animals and loved her family. She will be greatly missed by all. We love you Whitney.

Whitney is preceded in death by her sister Danielle Hash and grandparents.

She is survived by her son, Daniel; father, Andy Hash; mother, Kim McBride; brother, David Hash; grandparents, Paul and Kathy Hash; grandmother, Sharon Sanders and other extended cousins and extended family and numerous friends.

Online condolences can be made at www.shafferpioneer.com




Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2020.
