Wilbert Guy Crippin, Jr
Eldorado - Wilbert Guy Crippin, Jr, 90, of Eldorado, went to be with his Lord and Savior on November 29, 2020. A graveside service will be held at Sonora Cemetery at 11 am on Tuesday, December 8, 2020.
Guy was born on January 9, 1930, in Akron, Ohio, to Wilbert Guy and Ethel Crippin. His family moved to Memphis, Tennessee, where his father worked at Firestone. Guy attended Humes High School and attended Memphis State College. He was a member of Lambda Chi Alpha. Guy paid for his college through work and pool. He joined the Air Force on August 1, 1950. He attended basic training at Lackland AFB. He began as an aircraft mechanic and then worked with Manpower as an efficiency expert. He married Jenella Gentry on May 4, 1954, after a whirlwind six-week romance. He was stationed in Libya, Italy, Spain, Scotland, Okinawa, Thailand, and all over the United States throughout his career. He retired from the Air Force on July 1, 1971, as an E-8.
Guy moved his family, which included his mother, to Eldorado, TX, after retirement. He, his brother-in-law, Willard 'Bill' Gentry, and father-in-law, Ray Gentry, began the Eldorado Water Company. The company sold bottled water to the surrounding towns and grocery stores. The company closed after a few years, and Guy went back to college at Angelo State University. He began to pursue a degree in accounting. However, he changed his major to nursing after taking care of his wife during her many illnesses. He graduated with an Associate Degree in Nursing on May 13, 1977. He worked as a nurse in Eldorado and served as Director of Nursing at Lillian Hudspeth Memorial Hospital in Sonora.
Guy was an avid golfer. He was able to card several holes in one in his lifetime. He was a stickler for the rules of the game. He and Jan played bridge together and attended the First United Methodist Church in Eldorado. He served on the Child Welfare Board and was a member of the Lion's Club. He faithfully took care of Jan until her passing in January 1999. He eventually sold his house and moved to New Braunfels, Texas, to Rio Terra Assisted Living. His caregivers loved how he teased and flirted with the staff.
He is preceded in death by his mother and father; his brother, James Louis Crippin, his wife, Jenella Crippin; and his son, Michael Crippin. Survivors include his daughter, Susan Crippin and her children, Madelaine and Max Worley; his son Wray Crippin and his children Kaylie and Caden Crippin; grandchildren Kristian and Joseph Crippin. He is also survived by nieces Laura Hansen, Leslie Roques, Tina Guste, nephews, James Crippin, William Crippin, and David Crippin. He has extended relatives, many friends, and caregivers that will miss him.
Guy loved people. He was open and friendly to everyone and was never at a loss for words. He was involved in his church, his community, and his family. He never shied from expressing his opinion. He loved to flirt with his caregivers. He made numerous "girlfriends" everywhere he went.
He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
A special thank you to Rio Terra Assisted Living and Encompass Home Health for taking such good care of Guy. Memorials may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Eldorado, Air Force Aid Society, Alzheimer's Association
, or charity of your choice
. Online condolences may be made at lovefuneralhome.net