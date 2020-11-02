Wilda D. Foote Warren
Wilda D. Foote Warren gained her angel wings and left this earth to meet Jesus face-to-face on October 31, 2020 at 1:20 a.m. surrounded by her family. She was born on September 24, 1934 in Campbell, Texas in Hunt County to Ernest and Clara Chaffin Foote. Wilda grew up in Lamesa and Seagraves before moving to Denver City. She was a hair dresser for ten years and served her community as Yoakum County Treasurer for eight years. Wilda owned and operated Andy's Paint and Construction and was a school bus driver for Denver City ISD for twenty-three years.
Wilda is survived by her two sons from her first marriage to Don Hancock, Vincent (Judy) Hancock of Midland, Texas, Vernon (Kim) Hancock of San Angelo, Texas and one daughter from her second marriage to Andy Warren, Pam (Darrell) Reston of Snyder, Texas. She is also survived by her greatest sources of joy which are her grandchildren, Scott Reston of Snyder, Texas, Tarren Huff of San Antonio, Texas, Keenan Hancock of Midland, Texas, Kylee Whipple of Lubbock, Texas, Austin Hancock of Waxahachie, Texas, Kirk Whipple of Abilene, Texas, and Alex Hancock of Lubbock, Texas. Wilda's great-grandchildren, Skyler Reston, Ashton Huff, Jaxson Huff, and Lexson Huff always brought a sparkle to her eyes. She is also survived by her sister, Zelma Miller of Brownfield, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
Wilda's final ten years were spent with her great friends, especially Janet Glasgow, at the Rio Concho Manor in San Angelo, Texas where the hallways are adorned with the many jigsaw puzzles she worked. She loved her Rio Concho family dearly.
Wilda was preceded in death by her husband Andy Warren of twenty-two years. Additionally, she was preceded in death by her father, mother, and two brothers, Leon Foote and Delbert Foote.
Proverbs 31:25 best describes Wilda's life and legacy. "She is clothed in strength and dignity and she laughs without fear of the future."
Wilda's children and grandchildren will host a celebration of her life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to your favorite charity
in Wilda's name.
