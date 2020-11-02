I never met Ms. Warren, but had an Uncle , Aunt, and a bunch of cousins that lived in Denver City that I'm sure that she had dealings with Uncle Eldon, Aunt Estelle Childers, and Family. And i'm sorry for Ms. Warren's passing. She should have had many more years in her life(because she was just a little older than I am)!! Thoughts/Condolences/Prayers to her Family and Friends!! Please remember the good/fun times that 'each' of you enjoyed with her!! And may GOD grant you peace!!

Ronald Bredemeyer