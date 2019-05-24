|
Wilfredo De Jesus
San Angelo - Wilfredo De Jesús passed away peacefully in his sleep Thursday, May 2, 2019. Originally named Wilfidio, he was born to parents, Tomás and Robustina Ramos De Jesus, on October 12, 1922 in Cabo Rojo, Puerto Rico. As a young man, Wilfidio had the aspiration to "live the American dream." At the age of 16, Wilfidio pursued this dream and moved to NYC with pennies to his name. Upon reaching Ellis Island, he was renamed Wilfredo De Jesús. Although coming to the States with a limited education he did not let this stop him. Wilfredo accomplished much throughout his life, attending technical school for radio and television, working as a seafood chef at renowned NYC hotel and holding several positions at a hospital. However, according to him, one of his greatest accomplishments was finding the love of his life, Carmen. M. Salaman. They were married on September 11, 1948, resulting in two daughters: Carmen Dory De Jesús (Hayes) and Lillian De Jesús (Garza)
Wilfredo had a well-known reputation for his love and generosity. He often could be heard saying, "there's a bed and food if you need it" to many visiting guests! No one left his home with an empty stomach as he loved to cook. Wilfredo found true purpose, though, when he began studying the bible with Jehovah's Witnesses. He dedicated his life to serving Jehovah on November 26, 1960 and was baptized. He touched many lives as one of Jehovah's faithful and dedicated shepherds and stored up many "treasures in heaven." (Matthew 6:20) After raising his two daughters, Wilfredo again showed the love and generosity he was known for when he adopted his niece, Jessica De Jesús (Ybarra), and raised her as his own daughter.
Wilfredo endured much throughout his life, burying his two daughters and his beloved wife before his own passing. Yet, his faith did not waver and he strongly believed in Jehovah's promise of a resurrection and a beautiful life on a paradise Earth. (Revelation 21:4) Wilfredo lived a life full of zest for almost a century until he passed away at 96 years of age. He loved to garden and bravely did so in the unforgiving West Texas heat. He was a lively storyteller and brought joy and laughter to all who had the pleasure of his company! Wilfredo leaves behind a sister, two brothers, adopted daughter and many cousins, nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and one great grandson. It is our hope and conviction that he is safe in God's memory and we will see him again joined by his two daughters and wife in the resurrection. There we will embrace them all with tears of joy in our eyes! (John 5:28, 29)
We wish to give thanks to the personnel at SageCrest for making Wilfredo feel at home and carrying for him as if part of their own family.
A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 2021 Pulliam St., San Angelo, TX at 2 PM, Saturday May 25, 2019.
Published in GoSanAngelo on May 24, 2019