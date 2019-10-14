|
|
Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist
San Angelo - Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist, 81, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly was born on September 18, 1938 in Rowena, Texas to John and Gertrude Halfmann Feist. He enlisted in the Army and later joined the National Guard. Kelly married the love of his life, Jo Feist on February 15, 1981. He worked as a truck driver for M'System Food Stores for 32 years. He was a member of Red Creek Gun Club and had a passion for deer hunting and being with family and friends. Kelly is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jo Feist; his children, Kelly Don Feist and wife Annie, Marilyn Feist, and Kathryn Wood and husband, Glen; his grandchildren, Kristen, Stephen, Erin, Jacqueline, Kara, Melissa, and Monica; his great grandchildren; Lauren, Charlie and Celeste; his sisters, Cecilia Schertz and Joana (Tootsie) Brenek and her husband, Victor. He is also survived by special nieces, Janice Early and Delinda Gizzi as well as lifelong friends, Frank Book Jr. and family, and the Dierschke family. A rosary will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bert Book, Glen Wood, Zack Early, Joel Crimm, Bryson Early, and Pete Gizzi. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Book, Jr., Roy Book, Norman Dierschke, Jr., Glen Dierschke, Robert Putska, and T.M. (Hud) Huddleston. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019