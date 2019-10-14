Services
Johnson's Funeral Home
435 West Beauregard
San Angelo, TX 76903
(325) 655-3113
Resources
More Obituaries for Wilfrid Feist
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist Obituary
Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist

San Angelo - Wilfrid (Kelly) Feist, 81, of San Angelo, Texas passed away on Saturday, October 12, 2019. Kelly was born on September 18, 1938 in Rowena, Texas to John and Gertrude Halfmann Feist. He enlisted in the Army and later joined the National Guard. Kelly married the love of his life, Jo Feist on February 15, 1981. He worked as a truck driver for M'System Food Stores for 32 years. He was a member of Red Creek Gun Club and had a passion for deer hunting and being with family and friends. Kelly is survived by his wife of 38 years, Jo Feist; his children, Kelly Don Feist and wife Annie, Marilyn Feist, and Kathryn Wood and husband, Glen; his grandchildren, Kristen, Stephen, Erin, Jacqueline, Kara, Melissa, and Monica; his great grandchildren; Lauren, Charlie and Celeste; his sisters, Cecilia Schertz and Joana (Tootsie) Brenek and her husband, Victor. He is also survived by special nieces, Janice Early and Delinda Gizzi as well as lifelong friends, Frank Book Jr. and family, and the Dierschke family. A rosary will be held Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at 7 PM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 3 PM, Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Sacred Heart Cathedral. Interment will follow at Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Bert Book, Glen Wood, Zack Early, Joel Crimm, Bryson Early, and Pete Gizzi. Honorary pallbearers will be Frank Book, Jr., Roy Book, Norman Dierschke, Jr., Glen Dierschke, Robert Putska, and T.M. (Hud) Huddleston. Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.johnsons-funeralhome.com.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Oct. 14 to Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wilfrid's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Johnson's Funeral Home
Download Now