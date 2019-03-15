|
|
Will Ray Loveless
Eden, TX
Will Ray Loveless went to be with his Lord on Thursday, March 7th, 2019. He was born on July 29th, 1934, to Will and Grace (Pearson) Loveless. He was a graduate of Eden High School and Sul Ross State College. He was also a veteran of the U.S. Army. On June 21st, 1969, he married Cecilia Graham. After 48 years of marriage, he now joins her in their heavenly home. He was fortunate to live on the ranch he worked and loved until near the end of his life. He was a faithful member of the VFW and First Baptist Church in Eden. He served many years as a deacon in his church. He loved football, Texas Rangers baseball, coffee, and Merle Haggard. He was a very hard worker and known by all as a kind and gentle soul. Will Ray is survived by his children: Will Allan Loveless and wife Debby, Jill Kelso and husband Trace; six grandchildren: Grace, Faith, and Hope Loveless, and Graham, Rigin, and Kash Kelso; his brother Howard Loveless and wife Margaret; his sisters: Glenda Leifeste, Mary Grace Patton, Carolyn Moody, and Ana Frances Loveless. Funeral service is 10:00 a.m. Saturday, March 16, 2019 at Eden First Baptist Church. Burial in Loveless Cemetery. Pallbearers are Graham Kelso, Rigin Kelso, Kash Kelso, Austin Evans, Travis Bailey and Ty Sensabaugh. The family wishes to extend special thanks to his wonderful caretaker Ora Canales, and Hospice of San Angelo (HOSA). In lieu of flowers please donate to HOSA or .
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 15, 2019