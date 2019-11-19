|
|
William (Bill) Albert Wiedenfeld, Sr of Comfort, dearly loved father, grandfather, great- grandfather and friend, was called to the Lord, on Sunday, November 17, 2019 at the age of 93. Bill was born on July 28, 1926 in Comfort to Edwin and Thekla Wiedenfeld.
Growing up on his family's ranch near Waring, Bill learned the value of hard work and family. He attended school in Waring and Comfort, and graduated from Comfort High School in 1943. He used to tell stories of riding to school in an old hearse which was used as a school bus.
Not long after high school, he joined the Navy and trained in Oklahoma and Florida. He served as an Aviation Mechanist's Mate in Hawaii for one and a half years. He came home to marry, in country terms, "the girl next door" Jeanette Flach on August 14, 1948. They lived in San Antonio where he first worked for a foundation company, also Bell Telephone, and then the San Antonio Water Board.
In 1950, the twins Barbara and Bill, Jr. were born in San Antonio. Family asked that Bill & Jean return home to help run the E K Flach dairy. After 35 years of running the dairy, Bill "retired" to just do ranch work not only at the family ranch but also at a farm near Cotulla.
Bill was an outstanding steward of the land. His high school class motto was "It's not the way the wind blows...It's the way you set your sail." He set his sail to preserve the land that had been entrusted to him in the finest way he knew how. He joked about "fighting the cedar, weeds, dogs, coyotes, subdivisions and environmentalists." Others noticed his efforts, awarding him recognition as Kendall County Soil Conservation Outstanding Conservation Farmer and Rancher, and the Fort Worth Press Conservationist of the Year. In his own words from a class reunion booklet he said, "I am mostly interested in the land and leaving it better than I found it." And that he did!
As an associate member of AMPI (American Milk Producers Inc.) Bill traveled to their conventions. He served as a Comfort ISD trustee, a board member for the Central Texas Electric Co-op, and a board member for the ASCS (Agricultural Stabilization & Conservation Service)
Hunting was his favorite hobby. His Boone-and-Crockett mule deer was killed in New Castle, Colorado. The Rocky Mountain Bighorn Sheep he killed in Canada almost made the book.
Family was always most important to Bill. He is preceded in death by his wife Jean of 56 years, his parents Edwin & Thekla Wiedenfeld, and his brother James Wiedenfeld.
Bill is survived by his children and their spouses: Bill & Jan Wiedenfeld Jr. of San Angelo, TX and Barbara & Doug Vogt of Boerne, TX; 5 grandchildren: Bryan & Lorraine Vogt of Missoula, Montana; Jeff & Lisa Wiedenfeld of San Antonio, TX; Russell Vogt of Richmond, TX; Kristi & Mike Larson of San Angelo, TX; Gregory & Stefani Vogt of Richmond, TX; and 7 great grandchildren: Will & Kassidy Vogt, Hailey & Carter Wiedenfeld, Jeremy Vogt and Thomas & Lizzie Vogt. He is also survived by a brother, Fred & Merle Wiedenfeld of San Antonio; a sister, Doris Blethrow of Santa Barbara, California; a niece, Lili & Karl Pahl of Houston, TX and a nephew, Justin & Lydia Blethrow of Oakland, California.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Comfort, Waring or Sisterdale VFD, the , or the memorial of your choice.
A special thanks to all those who helped care for Bill these last three and a half years at Hill Country Assisted Living and at Care Choice Nursing Home. Heart to Heart Hospice gave amazing care during his last months.
Pall bearers are Bryan Vogt, Jeff Wiedenfeld, Russell Vogt, Kristi Wiedenfeld Larson, Greg Vogt and Paul Urban.
Visitation for William Wiedenfeld Sr. will be held on Friday November 22nd from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Schaetter Funeral Home of Comfort.
Funeral services for William Wiedenfeld Sr. will be held on Saturday, November 23rd at 10 am at the Schaetter Funeral Home of Comfort with Rev. Jim Holt officiating.
Graveside services and interment with Military Honors will follow in the Comfort Cemetery.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Nov. 19 to Nov. 20, 2019