William "Bill" Allen Perry Jr.
San Angelo, TX
William "Bill" Allen Perry Jr., 91, of San Angelo, passed away on March 4, 2019 surrounded by family. Bill was born on July 2, 1927 in San Angelo to William Allen Perry Sr. and Callie Nina Cordell Perry. He attended San Angelo High School and graduated in 1944. After a short time at Texas Tech, Bill was drafted into the US Navy-Seaman 1st Class. He married the love of his life Jerry Nell Moore Perry on August 19, 1947. Together, they shared 71 beautiful years of marriage. Bill was a member of the First Baptist Church of San Angelo, and very involved. He was a deacon emeritus, choir president, as well as a Sunday school teacher. Bill loved spending time with his family and church. His hobbies included playing golf, bowling, and tennis. Bill also worked as a sales manager for Jim Bass Ford for many years. He is preceded in death by his grandson, Dwight William Thacker; father, William Allen Perry Sr.; mother, Callie Nina Perry; brothers, Robert and Alton Perry; sisters, Gladys Mittel and Moody Ingram. Bill is survived by his wife, Jerry Moore Perry; son, Allen Perry and his wife Vicki; daughters, Eileen Cook, and Connie Moore and her husband Mark. He is also survived by his grandchildren, Bryan Allen Perry, Karen Fishbeck, Perry Moore, and Colin Moore, and great grandchildren, Callie Fishbeck, Tyler Fishbeck, Eli Fishbeck and Trent Thacker as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. A funeral service will be held Friday, March 8, 2019 at 10 AM in Johnson's Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Greer Willis officiating. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. The family would like to thank the First Baptist Adult 6 Encouragers and staff of Shannon Medical Center. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Family and friends may sign the online register book at www.Johnsons-FuneralHome.com
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 7, 2019