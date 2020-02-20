|
|
William Clayton "Billy" Walls
San Angelo - William Clayton "Billy" Walls, 50 passed away Wednesday, February 19, 2020, at his residence. Billy was born August 13th, 1969 in McCamey, TX to Charlie Ray Walls and Patricia Gayle Campbell. Billy was a cowboy and truck driver by trade and spent many years and logged many miles doing what he loved. He is preceded in death by his parents Charlie Ray Walls and Patricia Gayle Campbell. Billy is survived by his wife and Love of His Life Pamela "Pam" Brazeal Walls, siblings Rhonda Gayle Stephenson and husband Rocky Richardson, Charline Raydale Friend and husband Joe, Wilson Ray Walls and wife Karen, Richard Joe Banks and wife April, children Christina Walls Garcia, William Traeton Walls, Andrew Minton Walls, Kai Novak, stepchildren Breanne Blair, Brayla Gesch, grandchildren Devlin Garcia, Kamlyn Garcia, step-grandchildren Sarah Sertain and Keegan Fischer and many very special nieces, nephews, extended family members and friends. There will be a celebration of Billy's life to be determined at a later date. Arrangements by West Texas Cremation.
Published in GoSanAngelo from Feb. 20 to Feb. 23, 2020