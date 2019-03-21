|
|
William Clift McDonald
Fort Stockton, TX
Longtime Pecos County and Fort Stockton resident William C. Mc Donald entered eternal life on Thursday, March 14th, 2019 at his residence in Fort Stockton, Texas surrounded by his beloved family. He was 90.
William was born in Ballinger, Texas, March 26, 1928, to William and Anna Jean McDonald. He resided in Bronte and Robert Lee and later moved to San Angelo, Texas, later graduating from San Angelo High School in 1947. He entered the United States Marine Corps and after he was discharged he completed college, and later earned a Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Mary's Law School. Following working for his father, and clerking for Judge Ben L. Keys, and working as an assistant district attorney, William was called to the United States Air Force, as a Captain and was assigned to the Judge Advocate Generals Corps.
A celebration of life for Mr. Mc Donald will be held on Wednesday, March 20th, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Fort Stockton, Texas with Reverend Doctor James "Jim" R. Miles officiating.
Upon Air Force discharge, he took up the practice of law in Fort Stockton, Texas. He served as the city attorney for city of Irran, Fort Stockton, as well as serving as county attorney for Pecos County, as well as opening his own law firm. He and his family ranched the Heart Mountain Ranch in Brewster County.
He was a member of many professional organization of which he served as president, director, board member, etc. William was a dedicated member of the Texas Bar Association, as well as many civic organizations in the Fort Stockton, Pecos County area.
William was an active member of First Presbyterian Church in Fort Stockton, Texas for over 50 years, his dedication to the Church is also shown through his extensive work with several prestigious organizations where he was a frequent lector, advisor to the board and a member of Friday Night bible study.
Mr. Mc Donald was an avid gun collector, hunter, a life long student and world traveler. He enjoyed collecting guns from the Old Wild West, as well as hunting with his dear friend Clayton Williams for over 42 years at the annual "Deer Camp". Mr. Mc Donald and his wife of 47 years Lucila Mc Donald traveled all over the world, visiting over 86 counties such as Turkey, Italy, Greece, Russia, and Israel. He was an avid reader and a student of many subjects including: religion, politics, world architecture,
Preceding Mr. MC Donald in death, are his parents William and Anna Jean McDonald, his first wife Charlene Hull, son Bill "Chips" Mc Donald.
Those left to honor and cherish the life of Mr. Mc Donald is: his wife of 47 years Lucila Mc Donald of Fort Stockton, Texas; his son, Charles D. McDonald; his beloved Niece that was a daughter at heart Karen Kleriga; his grandchildren, Chuck and Heather McDonald; as well as many beloved friends.
The Mc Donald family has entrusted Heritage Funeral Home of the Big Bend with arrangements.
Published in GoSanAngelo on Mar. 21, 2019