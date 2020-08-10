William (Bill) Clyde Kile III



San Angelo - On August 7, 2020, William (Bill) Clyde Kile Ill, went to work on the lords ranch. Bill was born to William Clyde Kile Junior and Muriel E. Kile (Gillingham) on August 25, 1937 in Johnson County Kansas. The Kile family, originally of German ancestry, started out as cattle ranchers in Iowa.



The family later moved to the Kansas City Kansas area where William C. Kile senior established and built a reputation as an expert cattle broker at the Kansas City Livestock Exchange. Working alongside his grandfather and father, Bill learned horsemanship and the intricacies of the cattle industry.



In the mid-1950s Bill's mother inherited several ranches in the west Texas region and the family moved to Texas. It was during his time and efforts to help in managing the family ranches that Bill developed his knowledge of horsemanship and cattle ranching. Although the move to Texas separated him from the life that he had known in Kansas City it did not diminish his feelings for his high school sweetheart who he had come to know while attending Shawnee Mission high school. On July 15, 1957 Bill married Sandra Jane Whitney of Kansas City Missouri. The couple decided to establish residence in the San Angelo area where Bill continued to learn the ranching business. The marriage produced three boys, William Whitney, Jeffrey Kevin, and Gregory Clyde.



After several years of working the family ranches, Bill decided to change his career interest to the banking sector. After attending college, Bill started out as a loan officer with San Angelo City Savings and Loan. The career choice led to positions with the First National Bank in Fort Collins Colorado and ultimately with Sandia Savings and Loan in Albuquerque New Mexico where he attained the position of vice president secretary in the largest savings and loan corporation in the state.



After 14 years in the banking business, his love of the ranching life drew him back to the family business and he returned to San Angelo where the remainder of his life would be devoted to ranching. During this transition, the marriage with Sandra dissolved and on March 31, 1981 Bill married Texalee Teman of Placitas New Mexico. Texalee and her daughter Roxann moved with him to the San Angelo area were Texalee pursued a career as a paralegal for the GTE Corporation. The relationship lasted until Texalee's passing on September 13, 2011.



Bill enjoyed many personal interests. He was an expert horseman, avid hunter and fisherman, he had a profound interest in the Civil War and in the western culture of our American west. Most of all though, was the passion that he had for the game of golf. Encouraged by the interest that his mother and father had for the game, both accomplished golfers in their own right, the family was active in the development and leadership of two country clubs; The San Angelo Country Club and the Alta Lakes Country Club in Alto New Mexico. Bill was also engaged with civic interests as well. He made contributions to several mural projects around San Angelo and was active with and supported the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo for many years.



Over the course of years living in the San Angelo area Bill developed a vast array of friends, too numerous to mention. He was grateful for each and every person that touched his life as he well understood the value of these relationships.



Bill is survived by his brother Robert Kile, his three sons, Roxann Campbell, his nieces Hannah Kile and Kym Zimmerman, nephew Robert G Kile, grandchildren Mallory Vennard, Remy Kile, Aiden Kile, Clint Kile, Brooke Kile, and five great grandchildren. Lastly but certainly not least, is his good friend Ms. Terry Groves. A special thank you goes to her for watching after him during he difficult years that he had to go through prior to his passing. Terry saw that his every need was taken care of and managed all of his business affairs.



Per Bill's request, there will not be a service. He simply wanted everyone to remember him for the vibrant rancher that he was.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store